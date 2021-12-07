Constellation Digital Partners: Constellation and Vericast Team Up to Provide Credit Unions with Enhanced Digital Banking Conversion Support

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Constellation Digital Partners, a platform enabling credit union and fintech collaboration, announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Vericast, a marketing solutions company, to provide digital banking conversion and implementation support services to credit unions utilizing the Constellation platform.

As part of Constellation's commitment to collaboration, the agreement offers credit unions the opportunity to leverage Vericast's Harland Clarke conversion services for increased levels of contact center support before, during and after a digital banking conversion. Constellation will deliver enhanced omnichannel communications that play a critical role during a conversion process when every moment of the member experience matters.

"We pride ourselves on facilitating strong industry alliances for our credit unions and fintechs," said SVP of Fintech Partnerships Dawn Sirras. "When you partner with Constellation, you get so much more than cutting-edge digital services and digital banking conversions - you get access to relationships that we've fostered just for your benefit. Vericast is familiar with the Constellation platform and will work with us to deliver the conversion support credit unions need during transition. We offer the complete package from fintechs to vendor relationships; it's just one more way we put the credit union collaboration mantra into practice."

With its depth of conversion expertise, Vericast has supported many digital banking platform conversions and understands what is needed throughout the process. The organization implements a best-practice approach and can predict shifts and trends during the conversion journey. Plus, the Vericast team is uniquely qualified to assist credit unions through a transition to the Constellation platform. Through this agreement with Constellation, credit union members will be given guidance on both technical and communications needs.

"We know from experience that most credit unions need support during a digital banking conversion. With our conversion services, we take the pressure off the credit union staff to help members get familiarized with their new online banking system, along with anything else that may be needed," said Group President of Vericast's Print, Payment, & Engagement Solutions Lauren Kirkley.

"In fact, our services are not limited to digital banking conversions. We engage with many credit unions to support whatever high-impact change event they need assistance with to make a positive, lasting impression with their members. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Constellation and their great credit union partners."

About Constellation Digital Partners, LLC:

Constellation has created the first open development platform dedicated to credit union and fintech app development. This patented, secure, and flexible cloud-based ecosystem provides credit unions and innovative app developers the ideal platform to deliver safe, reliable, and next-generation digital financial service experiences. Credit unions now have the freedom to compete, innovate, and thrive in the financial services industry. First, by redefining what they offer, and second by delivering digital financial services in a way that places members squarely at the center of their business strategy. Visit www.constellation.coop to learn the latest innovations. Connect with Constellation on Twitter, Instagram (@ConstellationDP), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Vericast:

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 120 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for over 70,000 brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions - including Illumis, Household Connect , Valassis Consumer Graph and Harland Clarke Checks - are a piece of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

