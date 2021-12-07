Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Electra Gruppen AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Electra Gruppen AB (publ) receives observation status (240/21)

Idag, den 7 december 2021, offentliggjorde Electra Gruppen AB (publ) ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått ett avtal om sammangående med Elon Group AB ("Elon") genom förvärv av samtliga aktier i Elon. Enligt pressmeddelandet kommer Bolaget i och med sammangåendet anses ha genomgått en genomgripande verksamhetsändring, varför Nasdaq Stockholm AB kommer att genomföra en granskning av Bolaget i syfte att säkerställa att Bolaget uppfyller tillämpliga noteringskrav. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten planerar eller har genomgått så pass genomgripande förändringar i dess verksamhet eller organisationen att emittenten vid en helhetsbedömning framstår som ett helt nytt bolag. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Electra Gruppen AB (publ) (ELEC, ISIN-kod SE0001572520, orderboks-ID 66436) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, December 7, 2021, Electra Gruppen AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that it has entered into an agreement to merge with Elon Group AB ("Elon") through an acquisition of all of the shares in Elon. The press release also stated that the Company, as a result of the merger, will be deemed to have undergone a substantial change of its operations and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB therefore will conduct an examination of the Company to ensure that it meets the applicable listing requirements. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer plans to make or has been subject to such substantial changes in its business or organization that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Electra Gruppen AB (publ) (ELEC, ISIN code SE0001572520, order book ID 66436) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB