07.12.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Electra Gruppen AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Electra Gruppen AB (publ) receives observation status (240/21)

Idag, den 7 december 2021, offentliggjorde Electra Gruppen AB (publ)
("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått ett avtal
om sammangående med Elon Group AB ("Elon") genom förvärv av samtliga aktier i
Elon. Enligt pressmeddelandet kommer Bolaget i och med sammangåendet anses ha
genomgått en genomgripande verksamhetsändring, varför Nasdaq Stockholm AB
kommer att genomföra en granskning av Bolaget i syfte att säkerställa att
Bolaget uppfyller tillämpliga noteringskrav. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten planerar eller har genomgått så pass genomgripande förändringar i
dess verksamhet eller organisationen att emittenten vid en helhetsbedömning
framstår som ett helt nytt bolag. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Electra
Gruppen AB (publ) (ELEC, ISIN-kod SE0001572520, orderboks-ID 66436) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Today, December 7, 2021, Electra Gruppen AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a
press release with information that it has entered into an agreement to merge
with Elon Group AB ("Elon") through an acquisition of all of the shares in
Elon. The press release also stated that the Company, as a result of the
merger, will be deemed to have undergone a substantial change of its operations
and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB therefore will conduct an examination of the
Company to ensure that it meets the applicable listing requirements. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer can be given observation
status if the issuer plans to make or has been subject to such substantial
changes in its business or organization that the issuer upon an overall
assessment appears to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Electra Gruppen AB (publ) (ELEC, ISIN code SE0001572520, order book ID 66436)
shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
