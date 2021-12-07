Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Canadian Manganese Company Inc. ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced a minimum 16-hole, 5,000 metre diamond drilling program on its wholly owned Plymouth manganese-iron deposit (Plymouth Deposit) (the "Woodstock Project") in New Brunswick.

As provided in the Company's recently published technical report entitled "43-101 Technical Report for the Woodstock Project (Plymouth Manganese-Iron Deposit) Woodstock Area, New Brunswick, Canada" (the "Report"), infill drilling at 50m section spacing was outlined in the recommended Phase I program. The primary purpose of this program is to increase the existing geological database, aimed at upgrading a significant percentage of the existing Inferred category mineral resources to the Measured and Indicated categories which will be necessary for the PFS or FS programs to move the Woodstock Project forward.

The new Mineral Resource estimate, as reported in the Report, stands at 43,070,000 tonnes grading 10.01% manganese (utilizing a cut-off grade of 5% Mn) in the inferred category. Applying a cut-off grade of 10% Mn results in Inferred Mineral Resources of 22,330,000 tonnes grading 11.86% Mn.

QUALIFIED PERSON

For the purposes of this news release, Paul Moore, P. Geo., is the designated non-Independent Qualified Person and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific contents of this news release.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANGANESE

CMC is a Canadian mineral development company aiming to become a supplier of high-purity manganese metal products for the rechargeable battery industry. CMC holds the Woodstock Project in New Brunswick.

For further information:

investors@CanadianManganese.com

John F. Kearney: Chairman +1 416 362 6686

Matthew Allas: President and CEO +1 647 338 3748

Additional information on CMC is available at www.CanadianManganese.com

