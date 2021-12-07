Merkle launches brand campaign highlighting the curious nature of its people

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company and part of dentsu, has launched a brand campaign to highlight the curious nature of its people.

The 'Me in MErkle' campaign, which initially launches across digital out of home (DOOH) and paid media, asks the question: "Curious?" and invites people to click on a digital ad or scan a QR code from the DOOH to take them to the website, to read an ode to Merkle about what it means to be a good fit for the company.

The bright orange ads, reflecting Merkle's new brand colours that launched earlier this year, will initially run in London, as well as other key cities, such as Edinburgh and Manchester, over the coming weeks. The Me in MErkle idea will run across all internal and external comms in the UK and EMEA as a wrapper across its employee engagement activity.

The campaign highlights the curious nature of the people who work at the agency and is designed to attract a wider audience of potential candidates who may not have considered a career in marketing.

Following its launch across DOOH and online, the campaign will roll out across industry sponsorships, including the DMA Awards in December. As the DMA's Industry Talent Partner Merkle will host Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktails at the event inviting people to "Drink ME".

This will be followed by an EMEA-wide social media campaign and further out of home and digital activity over the next six months, as well as internal comms activity to bring together all its EMEA business across its 14 markets within its DACH, Northern Europe and UK business clusters.

The campaign was developed in house as a cross collaboration project between dentsu's media and Merkle/CXM Service Lines. Creative was developed by Jason Fletcher and Jo Webb, the executive creative director and creative director at Merkle B2B, supported by their creative department. Out of home was booked by Posterscope. PPC and programmatic was handled by Merkle's media practice.

Anne Stagg, CEO of Merkle UK, said: "The ME in MErkle campaign is a unifying idea that helps communicate the energy and personality that is so unique to our business. The bold orange ads reflect our energy and ambition and the Curious creative idea in our ad campaign goes right to the heart of one of the many behaviours that we see day in day out in our business and in our mission to help clients deliver a total customer experience."

Rachel Aldighieri, managing director, the Data & Marketing Association, said: "We're delighted to have Merkle on board as our industry talent partner, celebrating the people in our industry who are producing fantastic work for their clients. I'm excited to see the experience that Merkle will provide our award winners and those who have been shortlisted at our Awards dinner on December 7th."

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specialises in the delivery of unique, personalised customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organisations have partnered with Merkle to maximise the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalised marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 13,000+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com .

