Cyren Ltd: Cyren Launches Community Edition of its URL Classification Engine

URL Lookup API provides easy and fast integration of web intelligence into security products, incident response workflows, and productivity tools

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Today, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions announced the expansion of its Threat Intelligence Services product line to include a cloud-based programmatic interface to Cyren's web categorization engine. The new offering makes it easy for security researchers and product managers to access Cyren's URL classification cloud to identify unwanted and malicious web content.

The Internet permeates every aspect of our business and personal lives, including web-based threats. To protect users and organizations from legal risks of inappropriate content and cyber-risks from threats like phishing and ransomware, product managers, software developers, and security researchers/analysts need accurate and timely categorization of web content. Ultimately, the success of the solutions and efforts depends on fast and accurate categorization of web content to ensure a superior user experience and efficient response to threats.

Cyren's Web Security Engine provides the most highly relevant web coverage, uncompromising accuracy, and real-time security-all delivered from a low-latency, high-accuracy cloud architecture. The Cyren URL classification cloud processes over 1 billion URLs each day by analyzing web and email traffic on a global scale. It combines machine learning, heuristics, and human analysis to provide real-time visibility with low false positives. The URLs are classified into 84 categories, including 13 security categories for web threats like phishing and malware. The Cyren technology and intelligence is already in use by global cloud service providers and cybersecurity brands around the world.

"Cyren's new URL Lookup API makes it easy to integrate URL categorization to enforce worker productivity policies, parental controls, and block web-based threats," said Isaac Dvir, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Cyren. "The addition of this cloud-based option to Cyren's line of innovative threat intelligence products opens new markets for Cyren technology and reduces the time and effort it takes for our organizations to reap the value of our technology."

There are multiple subscription options for the API including a free Community Edition that is ideal for security research and rapid prototyping. Visit the Cyren URL Lookup API product page to learn more.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Media Contact:

Angelique Faul

Code Red Security PR

cyren@coderedsecuritypr.co.uk

+1 513-633-0897

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Tarpey, CFO

Cyren

kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com

+1.703.760.3435

SOURCE: Cyren

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676355/Cyren-Launches-Community-Edition-of-its-URL-Classification-Engine