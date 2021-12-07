Sinch AB: Sinch completes the acquisition of Pathwire

Stockholm, Sweden - December 7, 2021 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the acquisition of Pathwire has been completed.

Pathwire provides a best-in-class email deliverability platform for transactional and marketing email. More than 100,000 businesses use Pathwire's products Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid to engage with their customers. Pathwire's customer base includes major brands such as Lyft, Kajabi, Microsoft, Iterable, and DHL.

"Pathwire's leadership within email enables cost-efficient and high-quality delivery of emails to businesses all over the world. Together, we will be able to offer a best-of-breed product set, across messaging, voice and email, that empowers businesses and developers to craft an unmatched, digital, customer experience.", comments Oscar Werner, CEO of Sinch.

Sinch announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Pathwire on September 30, 2021. The press release in respect of the agreement, webcast and accompanying slide deck, are available in the Reports and Presentation section on investors.sinch.com .

The acquisition has been financed through a combination of own funds, equity and debt facilities. At closing, Sinch has paid the sellers, which include funds managed by Thoma Bravo and Turn/River Capital, a cash consideration of USD 925 million. Sinch will also issue an aggregate of 51 million new shares in Sinch to the Sellers, which will be issued and delivered in two tranches (in February and May 2022).

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:10 CET on December 7, 2021.

