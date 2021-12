OSLO, Norway (7 December 2021) - Financial Calendar for TGS ASA:

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021:

10 Feb 2022 Quarterly report Q4

8 Apr 2022 Annual report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022:

11 May 2022 Annual General Meeting

12 May 2022 Quarterly report Q1

21 Jul 2022 Half-yearly report

27 Oct 2022 Quarterly report Q3

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.