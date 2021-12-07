Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.12.2021
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
WKN: 859005 ISIN: JP3668000007 
Frankfurt
07.12.21
08:04 Uhr
6,950 Euro
+0,200
+2,96 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
Cryogenic Industries: Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Announces a Complete Liquid Hydrogen Bunkering Installation for Unitrove

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce our participation in the bunkering installation design of a new complete Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) Bunkering installation with Unitrove.

Nikkiso CE&IG and Unitrove are working together to develop solutions for the future, particularly regarding LH2. For this project, the Group provided custom equipment from two of its Functional Units: a sump from its Heat Exchangers unit (Cryoquip) and Cryogenic Pumps unit (ACD).

"We are excited and proud to be part of one of the world's first liquid hydrogen (LH2) bunkering facility projects and the drive toward more energy-efficient solutions for the Marine market," according to Ole Jensen, Vice President, Europe, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group.

The Bunkering system is being showcased at the United Nations COP26 Environmental Conference in Glasgow, which runs through November 12, 2021. The installation is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.

This will be the first of several expected projects to be delivered in 2022.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.comand www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


