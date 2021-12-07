DJ Magnit announces the changes of the rights of VTB Bank and Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the changes of the rights of VTB Bank and Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit 07-Dec-2021 / 19:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAGNIT announces the changes of the rights of VTB Bank and Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit Krasnodar, December 7, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank (PJSC) (hereinafter "VTB Bank") to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit (hereinafter - "Votes on Magnit shares" or "Votes"), and the acquisition of the right of Marathon Group1 and Alexander Vinokurov to dispose the Votes.

The Company has been informed of the following:

-- increase of the share of Votes of Marathon Group to 24.99%, and the information that Marathon Group willreceive an additional 4.23% of Votes after the FAS of Russia satisfies the corresponding application of MarathonRetail LLC3;

-- decrease of the share of Votes of VTB Bank to 7.727%, including 7,868,427 votes (7.72%) are held by VTBGroup2 under the repurchase agreement with Marathon Retail LLC.

For more detailed information please see the table and the corresponding notes below.

Termination of Acquisition of Acquisition of the right to dispose Acquisition of the right to the right to Votes the right to dispose Votes dispose Votes dispose Votes VTB Bank (Public Marathon Retail Vinokurov Full company or person's name Joint-Stock Limited MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD Alexander Company) Liability Semenovich Company Saint Flat/Office 601, 6th Floor, ANASTASIO Company address Petersburg, Moscow, Russian BUILDING, Dimitriou Karatasou 15, - Russian Federation Strovolos, 2024, Nicosia, Cyprus Federation Taxpayer Id Number 7702070139 7733314868 - - Principal State Registration 1027739609391 1177746084779 ?? 367607 - Number Type of the terminated / direct disposal direct disposal indirect disposal4 indirect acquired right to dispose Votes disposal5 Attribute of the terminated / sole disposal sole disposal sole disposal sole disposal acquired right to dispose Votes Basis of the termination / disposal acquisition of acquisition of acquisition of the right to (decrease) of share in the acquisition of share in the issuer share in the dispose Votes share in the issuer issuer issuer Number of Votes and share in 17,615,713 votes 10,259,789 12,876,848 the charter capital before the / 17.285% votes / 10.07 % 12,876,848 votes / 12.64% votes / 12.64% occurrence of the basis Number of Votes and share in 7,874,728 votes 22,860,779 25,477,838 the charter capital after the / 7.727%6 votes / 22.43%3 25,477,838 votes / 24.99%3 votes / 24.99%3 occurrence of the basis Date of occurrence of the basis 26.11.2021 26.11.2021 26.11.2021 26.11.2021

Notes:

1 - MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD and its entities, including PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC, Marathon Retail LLC.

2 - VTB Bank and entities included in the group with VTB Bank.

3 - According to the explanations received by Magnit, the Votes of Marathon Group are distributed as follows: a. 1,103,458 Magnit voting shares (1.08%) are held by Natsbioprodukt LLC; b. 1,513,601 Magnit voting shares (1.49%) are held by SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED; c. 19,305,710 Magnit voting shares (18.94%) are held by Marathon Retail LLC; d. in respect of 3.49% of Magnit voting shares the right to dispose Votes is held by Marathon Retail LLC onthe basis of the repurchase agreements concluded between Marathon Retail LLC and VTB Group, under which 7,?868,?427Magnit voting shares (7.72 %) were transferred to VTB Group; e. in respect of 4.23% of Magnit voting shares Marathon Retail LLC will be provided with the right todispose Votes after the FAS of Russia satisfies the corresponding application of Marathon Retail LLC based on theabove mentioned repurchase agreements.

4 - MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD has acquired the right to indirectly dispose the Votes through PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC and Marathon Retail LLC.

5 - Alexander Vinokurov has acquired the right to indirectly dispose the Votes through MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD, PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC and Marathon Retail LLC.

6 - According to the explanations received by Magnit, 7,868,427 shares held by VTB Bank are subject to repurchase agreements concluded between VTB Group companies and Marathon Retail LLC.

Please follow the link below for more information:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English).

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 128506 EQS News ID: 1254947 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2021 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)