WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Tradegate
07.12.21
17:26 Uhr
14,100 Euro
+0,500
+3,68 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
07.12.2021 | 17:46
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit announces the changes of the rights of VTB Bank and Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit

DJ Magnit announces the changes of the rights of VTB Bank and Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the changes of the rights of VTB Bank and Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit 07-Dec-2021 / 19:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAGNIT announces the changes of the rights of VTB Bank and Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit Krasnodar, December 7, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the termination of the right of VTB Bank (PJSC) (hereinafter "VTB Bank") to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit (hereinafter - "Votes on Magnit shares" or "Votes"), and the acquisition of the right of Marathon Group1 and Alexander Vinokurov to dispose the Votes.

The Company has been informed of the following:

-- increase of the share of Votes of Marathon Group to 24.99%, and the information that Marathon Group willreceive an additional 4.23% of Votes after the FAS of Russia satisfies the corresponding application of MarathonRetail LLC3;

-- decrease of the share of Votes of VTB Bank to 7.727%, including 7,868,427 votes (7.72%) are held by VTBGroup2 under the repurchase agreement with Marathon Retail LLC.

For more detailed information please see the table and the corresponding notes below. 

Termination of  Acquisition of Acquisition of the right to dispose  Acquisition of 
                the right to   the right to  Votes                 the right to 
                dispose Votes  dispose Votes                     dispose Votes 
                VTB Bank (Public Marathon Retail                    Vinokurov 
Full company or person's name  Joint-Stock   Limited     MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD     Alexander 
                Company)     Liability                       Semenovich 
                         Company 
                Saint              Flat/Office 601, 6th Floor, ANASTASIO 
Company address         Petersburg,   Moscow, Russian BUILDING, Dimitriou Karatasou 15,   - 
                Russian     Federation   Strovolos, 2024, Nicosia, Cyprus 
                Federation 
Taxpayer Id Number       7702070139    7733314868   -                   - 
Principal State Registration  1027739609391  1177746084779  ?? 367607               - 
Number 
Type of the terminated /    direct disposal direct disposal indirect disposal4           indirect 
acquired right to dispose Votes                                     disposal5 
Attribute of the terminated /  sole disposal  sole disposal  sole disposal             sole disposal 
acquired right to dispose Votes 
Basis of the termination /   disposal     acquisition of                     acquisition of 
acquisition of the right to   (decrease) of  share in the  acquisition of share in the issuer   share in the 
dispose Votes          share in the   issuer                         issuer 
                issuer 
Number of Votes and share in  17,615,713 votes 10,259,789                       12,876,848 
the charter capital before the / 17.285%    votes / 10.07 % 12,876,848 votes / 12.64%       votes / 12.64% 
occurrence of the basis 
Number of Votes and share in  7,874,728 votes 22,860,779                       25,477,838 
the charter capital after the  / 7.727%6    votes / 22.43%3 25,477,838 votes / 24.99%3       votes / 24.99%3 
occurrence of the basis 
Date of occurrence of the basis 26.11.2021    26.11.2021   26.11.2021               26.11.2021

Notes:

1 - MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD and its entities, including PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC, Marathon Retail LLC.

2 - VTB Bank and entities included in the group with VTB Bank.

3 - According to the explanations received by Magnit, the Votes of Marathon Group are distributed as follows: a. 1,103,458 Magnit voting shares (1.08%) are held by Natsbioprodukt LLC; b. 1,513,601 Magnit voting shares (1.49%) are held by SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED; c. 19,305,710 Magnit voting shares (18.94%) are held by Marathon Retail LLC; d. in respect of 3.49% of Magnit voting shares the right to dispose Votes is held by Marathon Retail LLC onthe basis of the repurchase agreements concluded between Marathon Retail LLC and VTB Group, under which 7,?868,?427Magnit voting shares (7.72 %) were transferred to VTB Group; e. in respect of 4.23% of Magnit voting shares Marathon Retail LLC will be provided with the right todispose Votes after the FAS of Russia satisfies the corresponding application of Marathon Retail LLC based on theabove mentioned repurchase agreements.

4 - MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD has acquired the right to indirectly dispose the Votes through PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC and Marathon Retail LLC.

5 - Alexander Vinokurov has acquired the right to indirectly dispose the Votes through MG MARATHON GROUP (CYPRUS) LTD, PHARMACONTUR LLC, Natsbioprodukt LLC, SERENGATE ADVISORS LIMITED, AVENTOCO LIMITED, Marathon Marble LLC and Marathon Retail LLC.

6 - According to the explanations received by Magnit, 7,868,427 shares held by VTB Bank are subject to repurchase agreements concluded between VTB Group companies and Marathon Retail LLC.

Please follow the link below for more information:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English). 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  128506 
EQS News ID:  1254947 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2021 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
