WithHealth Inc.: Dr. Joanne Wu Named President of the WithHealth Medical Group

Dr. Wu brings expertise and passion to her roles as both physician and Executive at WithHealth to provide digital precision care and genetic-based care

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a digital precision care telehealth company for employers and their employees, is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Joanne Wu to the WithHealth Medical Group as both a physician and President. WithHealth's growth over the past few months has been significant, and with the impending launch of the WithHealth Precision Care program, the company is expanding its network of board-certified physicians.

WithHealth's Precision Care enables physicians to consider how telehealth combined with digital precision and genetic-based care can improve access to care, personalization, and affordability by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile for patients. WithHealth's Workplace Safety, Sports Safety, Production Safety, Vaccine Management, and Tribal Health offerings also continue to expand the company's client base.

In light of this exceptional growth and expansion, the company is welcoming Dr. Wu, a board-certified Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Integrative & Holistic Medicine MD who specializes in non-surgical spine, musculoskeletal injuries, and functional pain. A graduate of The University of Rochester where she received her BA in Biomedical Engineering - Mechanical Engineering, as well as her MD, Dr. Wu served as a University physician and later as its PMR Residency Chief Resident. She is certified in Medical Acupuncture through Harvard Medical School and received her MBA from Capella University. She also holds certificates in Health Coaching & Nutrition Counseling (Institute of Integrative Nutrition), Worksite Wellness Management & Leadership (Chapman Institute), and Diversity & Inclusion (Cornell University). She has extensive experience in digital health, occupational medicine, and corporate wellness. Dr. Wu is passionate about mindful health coaching, corporate health delivery programs, preventative health initiatives, and mind/body empowerment.

In her new role as WithHealth's Medical Group President, Dr. Wu will manage all WithHealth physicians in Direct Primary Care, Urgent Care, and Specialty Care. In addition, she will oversee patient care and actively serve as a physician at WithHealth, offering proactive and preventative care to patients and their families.

Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "We are thrilled with our recent success in growing our physician roster as we continue to build out our Precision Care offering. Dr. Wu brings so much varied and valuable experience to her leadership and patient responsibilities here at WithHealth. She is an innovative, passionate and results-focused medical leader with a proven track record and success in clinical, academic, and entrepreneurial settings. Her goals as a physician and leader are perfectly aligned with the WithHealth mission."

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a digital precision care telehealth company, makes genetic-based care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

