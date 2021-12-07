Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) annouces that the Paris Commercial Court has decided today to waive the non-transferability of Groupe Go Sport shares held by Rallye and authorised consequently the sale of Groupe Go Sport shares to HPB, under the terms and conditions indicated in its press release dated March 10, 2021.

The actual completion of the sale operation will take place by December 10, 2021.

(1) Subsidiary of Financière Immobilière Bordelaise

