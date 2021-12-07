Atos International: Atos to acquire Cloudreach to boost its multi-cloud and security capabilities

Atos to acquire Cloudreach to boost its multi-cloud and security capabilities

Paris, France, December 7, 2021 - Atos today announced an agreement to acquire Cloudreach, a leading multi-cloud services company specializing in cloud application development and cloud migration, capitalizing on strong partnerships with all three hyperscalers. The company employs more than 600 highly skilled employees in cloud platforms, applications, and security. Revenue is expected at c.€100 million in calendar year 2021. Cloudreach was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in London with additional offices in the USA, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and India.

Cloudreach is a Premier Consulting Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP), and a Google Cloud Premier Partner as well as a Google Cloud Security Partner. It recently won the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year Award for UK&I. It holds more than 1,000 certifications across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Through this acquisition, Cloudreach's strengths in consulting, transforming and building digital solutions for customers, using cloud-based applications, data and analytics, and machine learning, are embedded in hybrid and multi-cloud platforms with Atos' proven leadership in Hybrid Cloud, SAP HANA, Application Modernization, Digital Workplace, Edge Computing, Cybersecurity and IoT.

"The future acquisition of Cloudreach has strong synergetic potential with the existing Atos expertise in Cloud, notably in Europe, and enhances the value of our past acquisitions of Syntel, Maven Wave, Edifixio and more recently VisualBI and AppCentrica.Coupled with Cloudreach, Atos grows its position as the multi-cloud powerhouse,especially strengthening our globalleadership position delivering AWS solutions.Further, as the company's largest region, Atos Northern Europe now has a potent combination to deepen the development and delivery speed of digital services for our customers. Atos will also allow Cloudreachto extend its excellence into North America and other regions of the Group. Finally,Cloudreachperfectly represents the company's acquisition strategy, by reinforcing a key expertise of the Group to serve its organic growth acceleration," said Adrian Gregory, Acting co-CEO of Atos.

Recently, Cloudreach and AWS signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to accelerate global cloud adoption. The wide-ranging agreement drives an acceleration of the joint go-to-market proposition, along with investments in Cloudreach software innovation, geographical expansion, and the launch of a Talent Academy.

"We are excited to take Cloudreachon the next step of its mission to deliver the promise of cloud and drive extraordinary value for our customers. Our partnerships with Amazon, Microsoft and Google will be accelerated by the combination we are announcing today. Atos offers an impressive global platform of technology assets and deep expertise enabling clients to drive digital capabilities at an entirely new scale and speed, while providing our people with exciting new challenges and career growth."said BrooksBocherding, CloudreachCEO.

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expected early Q1 2022.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

