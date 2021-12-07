Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino: International Singing Star Alfie Boe to Perform at Westgate Las Vegas

ALFIE BOE CELEBRATES THE GOLDEN ERA OF MUSIC WITH SPECIAL PERFORMANCES AT WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO

The Acclaimed Singer Takes the Stage in Las Vegas for the First Time in June 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino announced today that Tony Award winner and internationally-acclaimed singer Alfie Boe will perform in Las Vegas for the first time at Westgate's iconic International Theater. Boe's Las Vegas debut will take place in June 2022, with shows scheduled for Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PST. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Alfie Boe has performed in some of the world's most prominent classical music venues, including London's West End Theater, Broadway, and for Queen Elizabeth II. Additionally, the Les Misérables Staged Concert that he starred in has just been nominated for a Grammy award. Boe is creating an incredible new show for Las Vegas audiences showcasing music from some of the greatest entertainers who have performed on the stage at the historic International Theater.

Westgate Las Vegas' International Theater is best known for its iconic resident headliners: Elvis, Liberace, Wayne Newton, Barry Manilow and many more. "I am delighted to be playing Las Vegas. It's been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid, so this is beyond exciting," said Alfie Boe. "I just want everyone to come along and party with me! It's a space to let go for the night, sing along to some all-time favorite hit songs from Broadway to chart toppers and some real classics. Joining forces with the Westgate Las Vegas is an honor on a stage that has been home to so many legendary artists over the years."

ALFIE BOE at Westgate Las Vegas ticket prices start at $35.00 plus tax and applicable fees. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PST Friday, December 3, 2021. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com , the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino WOW Rewards Center at (702) 252-6000 ext. 5050 or online at www.westgatelasvegas.com.

ABOUT ALFIE BOE:

Alfie's rise to classical fame was anything but conventional. From his early years, his parents introduced him to a variety of musical styles, including opera, country, rock 'n' roll, big band swing, pop, and rhythm & blues. Before he set his sights on becoming a professional singer, he fell in love with the drums, which remain a passion of his to this day.

His career exploded in 2002 when stage and film director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the acclaimed Broadway revival of 'La Bohème'. Alfie's powerhouse performance brought him a Tony award and marked his arrival on the international scene.

In 2019 Alfie Boe was awarded an OBE on the Queens Honors list. A well-deserved honor following all Alfie has given to music and charity.

Throughout his career, Alfie has followed his own path, prioritizing authenticity and emotion ahead of convention. In his autobiography he reflects on the challenge of "learning all the rules so I'd know how to break them."

For more information on showtimes and tickets to Alfie Boe, please visit www.westgatelasvegas.com. to learn more.

ABOUT WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO:

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the iconic world-class destination and the home of Legendary Vegas Safe Fun, offers a unique blend of amenities and excitement with all your favorite table games, hottest slots on the market, incredible restaurants, endless entertainment, more than 225,000 square feet of meeting space and the world's favorite Race & Sports SuperBook®, which is home to Nevada's largest wagering system and more than 4,500 square feet of newly-updated state-of-the-art HD video screens, in a comfortable, smoke-free environment. Westgate Las Vegas provides a range of culinary adventures with eight Las Vegas restaurants, including the world-famous Benihana Village, the award-winning Edge Steakhouse, now rated the top restaurant and top steakhouse in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor and Fresco Italiano, the top Italian restaurant in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor.

The home of legendary performer Barry Manilow, the property features entertainment options in the International Theater and the Westgate Cabaret and has recently undergone nearly $300 million in renovations that has encompassed every square inch of the property, including the addition of 300 timeshare villas, a new suite of fine dining restaurants, a fully renovated pool deck, 2,100 remodeled Luxe Rooms & Signature Rooms and the luxurious Serenity Spa in Las Vegas, which was awarded the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award. For more information or to book our Las Vegas hotel, call toll free at (800) 732-7117 or log on to WestgateLasVegas.com.

Westgate Las Vegas Press Contact:

Gordon Prouty

VP of Public Relations and Community Affairs

Email: gordon_prouty@wgresorts.com

Tel: 702-732-5273

Alfie Boe Press Contact:

Vikki Josephs

vikki.josephs@lmeworldwide.com

SOURCE: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675373/International-Singing-Star-Alfie-Boe-to-Perform-at-Westgate-Las-Vegas