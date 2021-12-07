Andersen Global enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Prague-based law firm rutland partners, adding breadth to its platform in Europe.

Rutland partners, established in 2010 by Founding Partner Monika Rutland, focuses on corporate, real estate and M&A, providing legal services to businesses, foreign entities and private clients. Recognized by Chambers Partners and The Legal 500, the firm offers full-service capabilities in litigation, employment, immigration, construction, pharmaceuticals and health care, banking, trust, and IT law.

"Establishing long-lasting relationships and providing clients with quality, comprehensive solutions are integral aspects of our value-added service," said Monika. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global further equips us to provide a seamless, integrated suite of services so clients can achieve their business objectives at the local and international levels."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "rutland partners competes with leading firms in the Czech Republic and has developed a strong position in the market. They are an outstanding team committed to stewardship and maintain exceptional client relationships. Our natural synergy and their extensive experience in Czech law brings great value to our clients."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 325 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

