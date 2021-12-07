DJ Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2022

Luxembourg December 7, 2021 (18:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2022.

Earnings calendar*:

11 February 2022: earnings for 4th quarter 2021 and 12 months 2021

6 May 2022: earnings for 1st quarter 2022

29 July 2022: earnings for 2nd quarter 2022 and 6 months 2022

14 November 2022: earnings for 3rd quarter 2022 and 9 months 2022

(* earnings are issued before the opening of the European stock exchanges on which the Aperam share is listed)

General Meeting of Shareholder:

4 May 2022: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

Contact

Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304

