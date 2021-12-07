NUAH COMMUNITY: NUAH Kicks Off Its Crowdsourcing Quest to Code a "Libertarian Sovereign World", with 1 Billion USD in Nuah Coin for Its Contributors

Geneva, December 8th, 2021 - NUAH) is creating an intuitive and accessible digital universe where everyone on the planet can interact with each other based solely on the "law of code" instead of freedom-limiting centralized systems, enabling unprecedented creativity to drive humanity's progress.



An initial 1 Billion USD in the native NUAH Coin is reserved to reward its volunteers & contributors. NUAH invites the "smartest brains" and most innovative tech talent in the world to join NUAH and help build this revolutionary platform. This special invite marks the kick-off of the global crowdsource and crowd-mine initiative of this intellectual challenge.

While well-known tech giants hold a monopoly over the legacy tech we use today, NUAH's upcoming open-source operating system, through its easy-to-use interface, opens up the world of blockchain, crypto, and decentralized internet to any users, regardless of their technical background. "NUAH aims to make interactions with the blockchain, DeFi and Web3 as easy as sending a chat message" states Johan Schotte, Chairman of the Board of NUAH Community Association.

The decentralized universe that NUAH is building addresses the following global problems:

Censorship

Freedom-limiting centralization

Lack of privacy

Lack of control over personal information

Unneeded middleman driving up costs





By addressing these challenges through the use of decentralized technologies, NUAH creates limitless opportunities to generate prosperity.

With this ecosystem, NUAH aims to create a safe digital sovereign world that will not be ruled by local, national and international laws, but instead by the law of code. NUAH is creating a libertarian suite of digital tools that drives unlimited creativity and progress whereby human interaction is not compromised by human corruption and/or centralized systems. Unbreakable software code will regulate communication, ownership of your personal data, financial products, digital assets, organizations and governance while providing transparency to all its global users. Decentralization can become a freely available utility for everyone on the planet.

NUAH sets a novel standard for a decentralized future by bringing the value of blockchain to everyone's fingertips through affordable NUAH laptops and smartphones that will be preinstalled with its NUAH operating system.

To fuel this initiative, NUAH launches a revolutionary "mining-made-easy" concept that will be announced later this month. This mining system will allow users from all backgrounds to mine NUAH coins without the need to purchase mining hardware.

About NUAH: NUAH Community is a Swiss Non-Profit Association that builds a digital libertarian sovereign world that puts everyone on an even playing field with rules that are community-governed and enforced by code.

