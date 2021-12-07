Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI), through Gulf Automation Services and Oilfield Supplies LLC, has been awarded a major(1) 10-year framework agreement for wellheads, trees and associated services by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Under the framework agreement, TechnipFMC will further grow in-country talent and expand existing manufacturing, assembly and test capabilities in Abu Dhabi in order to deliver the Company's complete portfolio of surface wellheads and trees locally.

Barry Glickman, President, Surface Technologies at TechnipFMC, commented: "This is our largest-ever Surface Technologies contract. It's founded on the trust built over our multi-decade partnership with ADNOC and our track record of product and digital innovation, execution and continuous improvement. The longevity of the agreement demonstrates ADNOC's confidence in our ability to comprehensively broaden our capabilities in-country, positioning us to meet ADNOC's needs now and in the future."

(1) For TechnipFMC, a "major" contract is over $1 billion. A portion of this award will be inbound in future periods.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments Subsea and Surface Technologies we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

