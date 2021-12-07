The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Rover Metals, Swarmio Media, Nextech AR and Alpha Cognition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Rover Metals, Swarmio Media, Nextech AR and Alpha Cognition discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Rover Metals (TSXV:ROVR) reports on the phase 2 exploration program at its Cabin Gold Project

Rover Metals (ROVR) has reported on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100 percent owned Cabin Gold Project. The company has successfully expanded the economic gold grades at the historic Beaver Zone and the Phase 2 program has helped delineate additional zones for a deeper Phase 3 drill program in Q1-2022. Judson Culter, CEO of Rover Metals sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results and the company's plans looking forward.

For the full interview with Judson Culter and to learn more about Rover Metal's phase 2 results, click here.

Shares of Swarmio Media (CSE:SWRM) are now trading on the CSE

Common shares of Swarmio Media Holdings are now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SWRM. The company recently completed a subscription receipt offering for gross proceeds of $6,266,500. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access gaming content. Swarmio Media is a technology company that is focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Vijai Karthigesu, Founder & CEO of Swarmio sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the company's listing.

For the full interview with Vijai Karthigesu and to learn more about Swarmio's latest news, click here.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg buys 72,656 company shares

Nextech AR (NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg has purchased 72,656 shares through the open market at an average purchase price of $1.40 per share. This purchase increases Evan Gappelberg's ownership to 10,049,279 common shares. Select senior management team members have purchased an aggregate of 37,000 shares through open market buys over the last several weeks. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss his continued investment in Nextech.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR's latest announcement, click here.

Alpha Cognition (TSXV:ACOG) announces results from pre-clinical study of ALPHA-1062

Alpha Cognition (ACOG) has announced the functional data from their ALPHA-1062 intranasal Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) program. Administering ALPHA-1062 reduced the extent of the functional deficit and improved functional recovery of TBI animals compared to untreated animals. The preclinical results, combined with clinical data demonstrating the safety and tolerability of ALPHA-1062, support its continued development for the treatment of TBI. ALPHA-1062 demonstrated improved motor and sensory recovery. Michael McFadden, CEO of Alpha Cognition, sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results of the study and what lies ahead.

For the full interview with Michael McFadden and to learn more about Alpha Cognition's pre-clinical results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676423/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Rover-Metals-Swarmio-Media-Nextech-AR-and-Alpha-Cognition