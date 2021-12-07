Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2021 | 22:44
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

A picture containing background patternDescription automatically generated

Group Presentation Schedule

(click on co. names below to register & watch)

Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 (Day 1)

*All Times EST

8:30-9:00

u-blox Holding AG (UBXN)

****

EQONEX (EQOS)

Slinger (SLBG)

9:15-9:45

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)

Culp, Inc. (CULP)

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

Mistras Group (MG)

10:00-10:30

Amesite Inc. (AMST)

Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF)

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

Charles & Colvard (CTHR)

10:45-11:15

Moving image Technologies (MiT) (MITQ)

CTG (CTG)

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

Alico (ALCO)

11:30-12:00

Foresight Autonomous (FRSX)

Trecora Resources (TREC)

Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

Blue Star (BSFC)

12:15-12:45

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

The Eastern Company (EML)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)

Luvu Brands, Inc. (LUVU)

1:00-1:30

HIRE Technologies Inc. (HIRE)

Ideal Power (IPWR)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)

1:45-2:15

Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK)

Acme United Corporation (ACU)

Assure (IONM)

ShiftPixy (PIXY)

2:30-3:00

CVG (CVGI)

iSUN (ISUN)

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc (NATR)

3:15-3:45

Matrix Service Company (MTRX)

Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Neovasc Inc (NVCN)

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC)

4:00-4:30

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF)

Motus GI Holdings (MOTS)

LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Thursday, December 9th, 2021 (Day 2)

*All Times EST

8:30-9:00

Foraco International (FAR)

Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI)

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

9:15-9:45

Paltalk (PALT)

Tesco (TESS)

MEDNOW (MNOW)

****

10:00-10:30

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)

BrainsWay (BWAY)

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)

10:45-11:15

Nanalysis Scientific Corp (NSCI)

ORION Group Holdings, Inc (ORN)

GEE GROUP (JOB)

Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

11:30-12:00

****

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

****

Real Luck Group (LUCK)

12:15-12:45

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Daktronics (DAKT)

Healthcare Triangle (HCTI)

****

1:00-1:30

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc (SDPI)

POET Technologies, Inc. (POETF)

The Arena Group (MVEN)

1:45-2:15

Tantalus Systems (GRID)

****

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)

****

2:30-3:00

WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

LEAF Mobile Inc. (LEAF)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (HRTG)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

Contact
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676303/Sidoti-December-Micro-Cap-Virtual-Conference

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.