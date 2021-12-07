Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Group Presentation Schedule
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 (Day 1)
|*All Times EST
8:30-9:00
u-blox Holding AG (UBXN)
|EQONEX (EQOS)
Slinger (SLBG)
9:15-9:45
Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)
Culp, Inc. (CULP)
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)
Mistras Group (MG)
10:00-10:30
Amesite Inc. (AMST)
Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF)
VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)
Charles & Colvard (CTHR)
10:45-11:15
Moving image Technologies (MiT) (MITQ)
CTG (CTG)
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)
Alico (ALCO)
11:30-12:00
Foresight Autonomous (FRSX)
Trecora Resources (TREC)
Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
Blue Star (BSFC)
12:15-12:45
Richardson Electronics (RELL)
The Eastern Company (EML)
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)
Luvu Brands, Inc. (LUVU)
1:00-1:30
HIRE Technologies Inc. (HIRE)
Ideal Power (IPWR)
Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)
1:45-2:15
Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK)
Acme United Corporation (ACU)
Assure (IONM)
ShiftPixy (PIXY)
2:30-3:00
CVG (CVGI)
iSUN (ISUN)
Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc (NATR)
3:15-3:45
Matrix Service Company (MTRX)
Aqua Metals (AQMS)
Neovasc Inc (NVCN)
Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC)
4:00-4:30
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF)
Motus GI Holdings (MOTS)
LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Thursday, December 9th, 2021 (Day 2)
|*All Times EST
8:30-9:00
Foraco International (FAR)
Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI)
DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)
Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)
9:15-9:45
Paltalk (PALT)
Tesco (TESS)
MEDNOW (MNOW)
10:00-10:30
DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)
LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)
BrainsWay (BWAY)
AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)
10:45-11:15
Nanalysis Scientific Corp (NSCI)
ORION Group Holdings, Inc (ORN)
GEE GROUP (JOB)
Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)
11:30-12:00
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)
Real Luck Group (LUCK)
12:15-12:45
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
Daktronics (DAKT)
Healthcare Triangle (HCTI)
1:00-1:30
Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc (SDPI)
POET Technologies, Inc. (POETF)
The Arena Group (MVEN)
1:45-2:15
Tantalus Systems (GRID)
PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)
2:30-3:00
WidePoint Corporation (WYY)
LEAF Mobile Inc. (LEAF)
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT)
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (HRTG)
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
