Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("Quebec Silica," or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is arranging a private placement of: (i) up to 6,250,000 of units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.16 per Unit; and (ii) up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 of flow-through shares (each, a "FT Share"), at a price of $0.20 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of a transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two (2) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian exploration expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and under section 359.1 of the Taxation Act(Quebec) (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2022 and renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares. In addition, with respect to Quebec resident subscribers of FT Shares and who are eligible individuals under the Taxation Act (Quebec), the Canadian exploration expenses will also qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Quebec exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Taxation Act (Quebec) and for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Quebec surface mining expenses or oil and gas exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Quebec).

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees and issue finder warrants to eligible registrants consisting of: (i) cash finder's fees of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) finder warrants in an amount equal to up to 8% of the number of Units and FT Shares issued pursuant to the Offering, exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years following the Closing Date.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 15, 2021, or such later date as the Company may determine. The closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadians Securities Exchange (CSE). All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

