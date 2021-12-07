Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited: Telix and NUCLIBER Sign Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Imaging in Spain

MELBOURNE, Australia and MADRID, Spain, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has entered into an exclusive commercial distribution agreement with Madrid-based NUCLIBER S.A. Spain (NUCLIBER) for Telix's prostate cancer investigational imaging product Illuccix (Kit for the preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11 injection) for the Spanish market.

Under the terms of the agreement, and subject to closing requirements being satisfied, NUCLIBER will be the overall distributor and local representative for Illuccix in Spain, an EU5 country, from the national approval date. NUCLIBER has demonstrated experience in the supply of gallium generators across Spain and has been selected according to its ability to deliver a secure and continuous supply of 68Ga necessary for commercial launch in the country.

NUCLIBER Managing Director, Marisol Fornes stated, "We are delighted to be working with Telix and adding the Company's lead investigational asset to our future nuclear medicine offering in Spain. With recent updates to European1 and U.S.2,3 clinical practice guidelines, PSMA-PET is emerging as the standard of care for prostate cancer imaging worldwide. Through this commercial partnership we will support Telix in pursuit of its goal to provide widespread access to state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging for Spanish men living with prostate cancer following marketing authorisation in Spain."

Telix EMEA President Richard Valeix added, "NUCLIBER is a leading nuclear medicine company in Spain, and we are therefore pleased to have entered into this commercial distribution agreement as we prepare for the European launch of Illuccix. Collaborating with such an established and patient-centric leader in radiopharmaceuticals will help Telix to deliver on the promise of nuclear medicine with the ultimate aim to improve outcomes for Spanish men living with prostate cancer."

About Prostate Cancer in Spain

In 2020, prostate cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in Spain, with approximately 34,600 new cases being diagnosed, exhibiting a significantly higher incidence in men than either lung cancer (21,500 new cases) or bowel cancer (24,600 new cases). Prostate cancer was also a leading cause of cancer death in men, with almost 5,800 men dying from the disease in Spain in 2020. Almost 137,000 Spanish men were estimated to be living with prostate cancer in 2020.4

About NUCLIBER

NUCLIBER was founded in 1962 as a company designing and manufacturing equipment for various applications in industry using ionizing radiation. NUCLIBER pioneered the supply of radioisotopes in Spain in the industrial, medical and research fields. Today NUCLIBER is focused on nuclear medicine, oncology, and non-destructive testing, offering a wide range of products. NUCLIBER was founded with a vocation for service and quality. The same vocation exists today. For more information visit: https://www.NUCLIBER.es/

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation

Telix's lead product, Illuccix (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),5 and accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA.6 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix in the European Union7 and Canada.8

With the exception of Illuccix in Australia, none of Telix's products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction. In Brazil, Illuccix has been granted exceptional authorisation.9

