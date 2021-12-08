Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Sayward Capital Corp. (TSXV: SAWC.P) ("Sayward") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Field Safe Solutions Inc. ("Field Safe"), Field Safe's shareholders have approved the Qualifying Transaction at its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on December 7, 2021.

Cameron Barrett, CEO of Field Safe stated that, "I am very excited to be moving forward with this transaction and the related financing. Over the past 3 years we have created an industry leading solution which is driving the safety culture for a long list of reputable Enterprise clients. This includes being launched on one of Canada's largest projects which has illustrated how our product improves safety culture and also the operational efficiency, which saves our customers money. We look forward to investing in our go-to-market strategy and leveraging our strong industry position to accelerate growth in 2022 and beyond."

At the Meeting, Field Safe's shareholders approved the amalgamation of Field Safe and 2372845 Alberta Ltd. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sayward, and involving Sayward and the Field Safe shareholders, substantially upon the terms and conditions set forth in the amalgamation agreement dated September 20, 2021, between Field Safe, Sayward and Subco (the "Amalgamation Agreement").

A total of 3,318,229 Class A Common shares in the capital of Field Safe ("Field Safe Shares") were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 43.80% of the issued and outstanding Field Safe Shares.

Qualifying Transaction

Sayward and Field Safe are continuing to work together to complete the requisite due diligence, filings and submissions required to obtain the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "Exchange") acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction.

For further information regarding the Qualifying Transaction, readers are strongly encouraged to review the Amalgamation Agreement, the filing statement dated November 12, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") and Sayward's news releases dated July 28, 2021, September 21, 2021, November 2, 2021, November 8, 2021 and November 24, 2021, all of which are available under Sayward's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sayward

Sayward is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "ABCA") and is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange. Sayward has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. Sayward's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the Exchange.

About Field Safe

Field Safe is a privately-held corporation existing under the ABCA, incorporated on March 20, 2014. Field Safe is a Canadian software as a service company located in Calgary, Alberta that provides an easy-to-use worker safety platform that connects workers, improves safety, optimizes operations and lowers costs. Field Safe has been experiencing rapid growth which is illustrated through a 2,225% revenue increase from 2017 to 2020. Field Safe is a leader in the digital safety space and has 10 Fortune 1000 Companies that currently use their digital safety platform, including one of Canada's largest LNG projects.

Further Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to Sayward and Field Safe was supplied by the respective party, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular of Field Safe or the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Sayward should be considered highly speculative.

