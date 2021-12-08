Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) announces that Mr. Gerard Bond has retired as Finance Director of Newcrest, following the close of Newcrest's Board meeting on 8 December 2021 at 12pm.

As previously announced, Mr. Bond decided to leave Newcrest after 10 years in the role as Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Sherry Duhe will replace Mr. Bond as Chief Financial Officer in early 2022, with current Group Treasurer Kim Kerr to be Acting Chief Financial Officer from 9 December 2021 to coincide with planned leave being taken by Mr. Bond.

