



TOKYO, Dec 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP(1), securing a place on its prestigious "A List" three years in a row for tackling climate change, as well as acting to protect water security.In 2017, NEC announced its climate change policy guidelines for 2050(2), and in October 2021 it signed the "Business Ambition for 1.5 degC Pledge," aiming to keep the rise in global temperature within 1.5 degC. Moreover, NEC is strengthening its actions aiming for net zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout its supply chain by 2050.(3)NEC has set forth a policy for "Living harmoniously with the earth to secure the future" under the NEC 2030VISION. As a priority management theme from an ESG perspective and materiality under the Mid-term Management Plan 2025, NEC will expand its carbon neutrality-related business, work to accelerate environmental management towards achieving SBT 1.5 degC(4) and contribute to CO2 reduction through customer DX.Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to climate change measures and water security in collaboration with customers and other stakeholders through the use of ICT.(1) CDP is an international non-profit organization in which investors, companies, cities, nations, and regions operate a global information disclosure system to manage environmental impacts. In fiscal 2021, more than 13,000 companies worldwide disclosed information through CDP.(2) Formulation of climate change policy guidelines aimed at 2050https://www.nec.com/en/global/csr/eco/risk.html?anc-strategy(3) NEC signs the "Business Ambition for 1.5degC Pledge"https://www.nec.com/en/press/202110/global_20211026_01.html(4) NEC upgrades its greenhouse gas reduction target to SBT1.5degChttps://www.nec.com/en/press/202106/global_20210611_01.html