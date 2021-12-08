We are in the middle of the fourth Corona wave. Uncertainty about the effects of the new mutation Omicron recently weighed on the mood on the stock markets. Skeptical statements by Moderna's CEO on the controllability of the new variant are irritating, especially since BioNTech has an entirely different view of the situation. This uncertainty hit Valneva, a new Corona vaccine supplier looking to throw its hat into the ring, particularly hard. Shares in the French-Austrian biotech company lost significant ground after - at first glance - disappointing results on the suitability of their vaccine as a booster vaccine. Valneva's approach with so-called dead vaccines contrasts with vector or mRNA vaccines, which are currently exclusively used. Dead vaccines have been used in medicine for a long time (tetanus, pertussis, diphtheria, influenza vaccination) and are considered well-established. The new vaccine category could thus persuade vaccine skeptics to get vaccinated. Approval of the Valneva vaccine in the EU has been applied for, and initial orders have been received. The green light from the health authorities should come soon. US-based Novavax should be even quicker to market with a protein vaccine. What chances do the newcomers have? Are they the new top dogs?

