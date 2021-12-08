



Singapore, Dec 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia has today announced the full jury line-up of industry leaders set to judge the Spikes Asia Awards, Asia Pacific's most prestigious creative communications accolade.Now in its 35th edition, the Spikes Asia awards will bring 106 jurors together to judge work in 24 awards categories, including new awards developed in response to the region's shifting creative trends: The Creative Data Spike, the Social & Influencer Spike, and the incorporation of the Tangram Awards to form the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike. In 2022, the awards will set the definitive benchmark for not only creative excellence, but also marketing strategy and effectiveness in Asia-Pacific for the first time.Philip Thomas, Chairman, Spikes Asia, said, "This formidable line-up of jury members represents the dynamism and diversity of the APAC creative community and the evolution of the Spikes Asia Awards. 2022 is an exciting year for Spikes Asia. A number of Spikes Award categories have been refreshed and expanded and the new Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, recognises the vital link between creativity and marketing effectiveness."The jury members represent locations across APAC, including: Bangladesh, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, across a wide range of creative industry disciplines and backgrounds.The jurors are announced as follows:Brand Experience & Activation, Creative eCommerce JuryJury President - Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC, MEAEugene Cheong, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, APACNicolas Courant, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, SingaporeTakahiro Hosoda, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, JapanJesse Wong, Creative Director, GREYnJ UNITED, ThailandAalap Desai, National Creative Director, Isobar, IndiaEttie Hsieh, Senior Creative Director, Havas, ChinaPrue Jones, Design and Creative Director, Fjord, AustraliaCreative Effectiveness JuryJury President - Michaela Lyon, Integrated Client Lead, dentsu, APACJustin Hind, CEO, CHE Proximity, AustraliaRichard McCabe, Chief Strategy Officer APAC, McCann Worldgroup, SingaporeArindam Bhattacharyya, Chief Strategy Officer - Media and Performance, APAC, dentsu, IndonesiaMichi Muramoto, Department Director of Experience Solution Unit, Experience Design Center, ADK Marketing Solutions Inc., JapanPrem Sundar Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy & Mather, IndiaAmrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Southeast Asia, SingaporeDesign, Industry Craft JuryJury President - Paul Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, Hong KongNicholas Adamovich, Head of Design, HostHavas, AustraliaKimiko Sekido, Art Director, Dentsu Inc., JapanNopparath Eksuwancharoen, Creative Director & Head of Art, SOUR Bangkok, ThailandPaolo Garcia, Groupe Executive Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, VietnamI-Fei Chang, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson Taipei, TaiwanRussell Miranda, Creative Consultant, dentsu grant, Sri LankaGeet Rathi, Design Director & Creative Director, TBWA, IndiaDirect, Outdoor JuryJury President - David Guerrero, Creative Chair, BBDO Guerrero, PhilippinesKenneth Tung, Executive Creative Director, Havas, Hong KongJaiyyanul Huq, Executive Creative Director, Grey, BangladeshSam Choi, Executive Creative Director, Innored, South KoreaKristal Knight, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi, New ZealandGarima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group, IndiaBarbara Humphries, Creative Director, The Monkeys, AustraliaHuy Dinh Nguyen, Creative Director, Circus Digital, VietnamEntertainment, Music JuryJury President - Kazoo Sato, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Hakuhodo, JapanJia Ying Goh, Strategist, Product Creative Studio, Netflix, SingaporeKarla Henwood, Executive Creative Producer, Squeak E. Clean Studios, AustraliaDew Intapunya, Chief Content Officer, Ensemble, IPG Mediabrands, ThailandHamza Amjad, Senior Creative Director, Ogilvy PakistanPatrick Tom, Director, Creative, Walt Disney Company, Hong KongJanice Jose, Senior Regional Director, UMG for Brands, Universal Music Group, SingaporeSushant Sreeram, Director - Marketing, Amazon Prime Video, IndiaFilm Craft JuryJury President - Sneha Iype, Partner, Executive Producer, Nirvana Films, IndiaWuthisak Anarnkaporn, Film Director / Founder, Factory01, ThailandCinnamon Darvall, National Head of Broadcast Production, HERO, AustraliaJo Motoyo, Film Director, TOKYO / TAIYO KIKAKU, JapanFrances Cooke, Creative Director, Clemenger BBDO Wellington, New ZealandLaura Geagea, Managing Director, China, Asia + MENA, Sweetshop, ChinaFirrdaus Yusoff, Creative, Forsman & Bodenfors, SingaporeFilm, Print & Publishing, Radio & Audio JuryJury President - Paul Nagy, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R AUNZ, AustraliaMasaya Asai, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 Tokyo, JapanAndrew Hook, Executive Creative Director, APAC, VCCP, SingaporeVeradis Vinyaratn, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Thailand, ThailandJonathan McMahon, Executive Creative Director, Special Group, New ZealandDennis Kung, Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy, ChinaNicoletta Stefanidou, Chief Creative Officer, Tinker Tailor, Hong KongSwati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, IndiaKat Gomez-Limchoc, Executive Creative Director, Blackpencil Manila, PhilippinesHealthcare JuryJury President - Wendy Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, ChinaShunsuke Kakinami, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, JapanVaishali Iyer, Country Head Communications & Patient Engagement and CSR, Novartis, IndiaKieran Moroney, Creative Director, VMLY&R, AustraliaGary Steele, Chief Creative Officer, DDB New Zealand, New ZealandInnovation, Creative Data JuryJury President - Emad Tahtouh, Principal - Creative Technology, Deloitte, AustraliaSimon Brock, Executive Creative Director, Digitas ANZ, AustraliaYusuke Miyabe, Executive Manager, Global Digital Business Development, Group 1, Hakuhodo, JapanDante Abelarde, Executive Creative Director, MRM, SingaporeChristina Lu, Global CMO, AliExpress, Alibaba Group, ChinaJane Stanley, CEO, Heart&Science, New ZealandParattajariya Jalayanateja, Managing Director, Wunderman Thompson, ThailandMedia JuryJury President - Kasper Aakerlund, Regional President, UM APAC, SingaporeJacqui Lim, CEO, Havas Media Group, SingaporeMinhee Kang, Global Media Director, Innocean Worldwide, South KoreaRupert McPetrie, CEO, Greater China, MediaCom, ChinaAimee Buchanan, CEO GroupM ANZ, GroupM Communications, AustraliaDivya Karani, South Asia Chief Executive Officer, dentsu Media, IndiaSapna Nemani, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, APAC, Publicis Groupe, SingaporeJames Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, PHD Media, SingaporeSian Whitnall, Co-Chief Executive Officer, OMD, AustraliaMobile, Digital Craft JuryJury President - Jean Lin, Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., GlobalRyutaro Seki, Creative Director, Google, JapanJosephine Lin, Group Creative Director, Unisurf Digital Marketing, TaiwanTay Guan Hin, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, SingaporeClaire Waring, Executive Creative Director, R/GA, AustraliaKelly Pon, Chief Creative Officer, BBH, ChinaYun Jeong, Jang, Global Creative Director, integrated Retail & Digital, Cheil Worldwide, South KoreaPark Wannasiri, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, ThailandPR JuryJury President - Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, Chief Creative Officer, Asia Pacific, Golin, SingaporeTom Sanders, Creative Director, ANZ, Herd MSL, AustraliaTiffany Hu, Managing Partner, PR, Ogilvy Shanghai, ChinaKenny Yap, Managing Director, Red Havas, SingaporeMaiya Kinoshita, PR Planner & Copywriter, Dentsu, JapanSunaina Jairath, Communication @ Cred, Cred, IndiaShafaat Hussain, Managing Director, Omnicom PR, SingaporeSocial & Influencer JuryJury President - Tea Uglow, IC, Creative Lab, Google, AustraliaGraham Drew, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, MalaysiaAkae Wang, Executive Creative Director, Tencent, ChinaJax Jung, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, South KoreaWilliam Beale, Associate Creative Director, APAC, VaynerMedia, SingaporePei Ling Ho, Global Creative Director, Creative Works, Google, SingaporeSatoshi Chikayama, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, JapanTeeny Gonzales , CEO, Seven A.D., PhilippinesStrategy & Effectiveness JuryJury President - Anupama Biswas, Senior Director, Analytics & Insight - APAC Lead, The Coca-Cola Company, SingaporeAyu Sasaki, Creative Director, Dentsu, JapanSeung Eun Jang, CEO, Overman, South KoreaChris Colter, Chief Strategy Officer, Initiative, AustraliaPriya Patel, Group CEO, DDB Group Aotearoa, New ZealandAnil K Nair, CEO, VMLY&R, IndiaSindhuja Rai, Global Media Investment and AMEA CX Lead, Mondelez International, SingaporeThe juries will convene remotely to judge the work in February 2022 and the Spikes Asia Awards Grands Prix and Special Awards winners will be announced in March 2022.'Spikes Asia x Campaign Asia: The Experience' is also set to return from 1-3 March 2022. and more information on the hybrid event will be released shortly. 