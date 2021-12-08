Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142ZR ISIN: GB00BYWWHR75 Ticker-Symbol: 2EQ 
Frankfurt
07.12.21
08:04 Uhr
2,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINITI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINITI GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0802,18006.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASSURA
ASSURA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSURA PLC0,780+1,96 %
CYBERGUN SA--
EQUINITI GROUP PLC2,0800,00 %
RENN FUND INC2,520+3,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.