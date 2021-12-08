Das Instrument 5UC US7597201059 RENN FUND INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.12.2021

The instrument 5UC US7597201059 RENN FUND INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2021



Das Instrument 8CY FR0014004QR6 CYBERGUN SA EO -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2021

The instrument 8CY FR0014004QR6 CYBERGUN SA EO -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2021



Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.12.2021

The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2021



Das Instrument 2EQ GB00BYWWHR75 EQUINITI GRP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.12.2021

The instrument 2EQ GB00BYWWHR75 EQUINITI GRP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.12.2021

