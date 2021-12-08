- (PLX AI) - AF Gruppen says letter of intent to acquire 80% of Stenseth & RS signed.
- • The company is a concrete contractor with a total of 300 employees
- • In 2020, the company recorded turnover of NOK 470 million and achieved an operating margin (EBIT) of 7.8%
- • The agreed valuation of 100 % of the shares in the company is NOK 220 million on a debt-free basis
- • Settlement is expected to consist of shares in AF Gruppen ASA and cash
