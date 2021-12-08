Regulatory News:

Vitura (Paris:VTR) announces that it has successfully concluded a 100% green €525 million credit agreement to extend the maturity of an existing loan to 2026 and strengthen the Group's financial structure.

The credit agreement, entered into under competitive financial terms, is backed by a portfolio of three large properties meeting the latest environmental standards and offering outstanding design, comfort and services. Europlaza in La Défense, Arcs de Seine in Boulogne-Billancourt and Rives de Bercy in Charenton-le-Pont represent 131,000 sq.m in surface area and have all been certified to both BREEAM In-Use and HQE Exploitation standards since 2015.

The credit agreement was arranged with a pool of international banks, including Aareal Bank and Natixis, which acted as agents and arrangers.

"This green loan, which is perfectly in line with the Company's CSR approach, demonstrates the confidence our banking partners have in our ability to achieve effective, sustainable growth," said Jérôme Anselme, Chief Executive Officer of Vitura.

Vitura was advised in this transaction by Area Avocats, Fidal, SAS NOTER and Eastdil Secured. The lenders were advised by Archers and Allez Associés.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,455 million at June 30, 2021 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was once again named a Global Sector Leader in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €579 million at December 6, 2021.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207006018/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Charlotte de Laroche

+33 1 42 25 76 42

info@vitura.fr

Media relations

Aliénor Miens/Marion Bouchut

+33 6 34 45 34 09

marion.bouchut@havas.com