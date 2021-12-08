Regulatory News:
GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):
Nov. 21
Nov. 20
Change
Jan-Nov. 2021
Jan-Nov.
2020
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
131,298
145,729
-10%
1,239,095
1,319,810
-6%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger vehicles*
96,506
50,985
+89%
864 630
1,326,757
-35%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.
In November 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 131,298 trucks, a decrease of 10% compared to 2020 due to an unfavourable comparison because of stockpiling in anticipation of Brexit during the same period in 2020. Since the 1st of January 2021, Le Shuttle Freight has transported more than 1.23 million trucks.
During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 96,506 passenger vehicles, a strong increase of 89% compared to November 2020, driven by travel conditions that were less restrictive than during the same period in 2020.
December traffic figures will be published on Friday 07 January 2022 before the markets open.
