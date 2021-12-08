Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTQA ISIN: US8545021011 Ticker-Symbol: SWF 
Tradegate
08.12.21
08:01 Uhr
167,45 Euro
+2,30
+1,39 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,80167,0508:35
165,35167,9508:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SECURITAS AB13,180+0,57 %
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC167,45+1,39 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.