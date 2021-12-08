NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission will roll out solar arrays and an electric propulsion system to redirect Earth-bound asteroids.From pv magazine USA NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission has been launched to test the use of solar-powered electric propulsion to protect Earth from incoming asteroids. The DART craft, which was carried out of orbit last month by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, intentionally crashes itself into an oncoming asteroid, using kinetic energy to redirect the asteroid's trajectory. It is designed to be propelled by an electric thruster that is ...

