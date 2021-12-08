Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
08.12.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Lamor Corporation to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland

Dec 8, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lamor Corporation
Oyj shares (short name: LAMOR) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Utilities sector. Lamor is the
191st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021,
and it represents the 27th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Lamor is one of the leading global providers of environmental solutions. Lamor
provides its customers with equipment used for oil recovery, waste management
and water treatment as well as versatile environmental solutions and services,
such as clean-up and preparedness services related to oil spill response and
oil spills, services for the treatment of waste and tailored and adapted water
treatment solutions. Lamor operates together with its local partners, offering
a wide selection of solutions, which can be tailored according to the needs of
each customer, and aiming to clean the world, for which the company has worked
since its incorporation. For more information: www.lamor.com 

"We are very grateful for the interest, trust and enthusiasm shown by public
and institutional investors, as well as Lamor personnel in our IPO. Lamor is
one of the leading global providers of environmental solutions. We strive to
respond to the demand for sustainable solutions for soil and water clean-up
created by the growing global environmental awareness. Our goal is to combat
climate change extensively by developing solutions that enable our customers to
better prepare for environmental challenges, acting as a trusted partner in
environmental remediation projects and providing solutions that help our
customers better meet their circular economy targets. Our vision is a clean
tomorrow, where future generations will be able to enjoy clean water and clean
soil. The listing and the funds raised through the share issue support us in
implementing our growth strategy. We warmly welcome our new shareholders; let's
clean the world together!," says Mika Pirneskoski, CEO of Lamor Corporation. 

"We are excited to welcome Lamor Corporation to our First North Premier segment
as the second company in Finland,"says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq
Helsinki. "As Lamor's solutions and expertise are designed to protect the
environment and ecosystems, the company is a great addition to our First North
Growth Market. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with the company
and its shareholders." 

Lamor Corporation has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch,as its
Certified Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
