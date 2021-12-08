Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Lamor Corporation to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland

Dec 8, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lamor Corporation Oyj shares (short name: LAMOR) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Utilities sector. Lamor is the 191st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 27th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Lamor is one of the leading global providers of environmental solutions. Lamor provides its customers with equipment used for oil recovery, waste management and water treatment as well as versatile environmental solutions and services, such as clean-up and preparedness services related to oil spill response and oil spills, services for the treatment of waste and tailored and adapted water treatment solutions. Lamor operates together with its local partners, offering a wide selection of solutions, which can be tailored according to the needs of each customer, and aiming to clean the world, for which the company has worked since its incorporation. For more information: www.lamor.com "We are very grateful for the interest, trust and enthusiasm shown by public and institutional investors, as well as Lamor personnel in our IPO. Lamor is one of the leading global providers of environmental solutions. We strive to respond to the demand for sustainable solutions for soil and water clean-up created by the growing global environmental awareness. Our goal is to combat climate change extensively by developing solutions that enable our customers to better prepare for environmental challenges, acting as a trusted partner in environmental remediation projects and providing solutions that help our customers better meet their circular economy targets. Our vision is a clean tomorrow, where future generations will be able to enjoy clean water and clean soil. The listing and the funds raised through the share issue support us in implementing our growth strategy. We warmly welcome our new shareholders; let's clean the world together!," says Mika Pirneskoski, CEO of Lamor Corporation. "We are excited to welcome Lamor Corporation to our First North Premier segment as the second company in Finland,"says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "As Lamor's solutions and expertise are designed to protect the environment and ecosystems, the company is a great addition to our First North Growth Market. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with the company and its shareholders." Lamor Corporation has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch,as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com