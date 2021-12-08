TDC A/S: New boards appointed for TDC NET and Nuuday as part of the final split of TDC Group

At an extraordinary general meeting held today, the two future boards of directors of TDC NET and Nuuday have been approved as part of the final phase of the separation of TDC Group.

The shareholders in unison expressed their great appreciation to Michael Parton for his efforts as Chairman of TDC A/S, and also acknowledged the immense effort made by the employees, the management team, and the Board throughout the journey since the acquisition in 2018 and until the separation of the two companies, realizing the vision of the future digital Denmark.

In appointing the two new boards, focus has been on ensuring a strong combination of competencies and experience that can set the future direction for TDC NET and Nuuday as operationally independent and market-leading companies in their respective fields.

The new boards will take office as of today. As a consequence, group management of the TDC Group resigns. Henrik Clausen will continue as Chairman of the Board of TDC NET, while Michael Parton will become Chairman of the Board of Nuuday.

Henrik Clausen, Chairman of the Board of TDC NET states "With the new board of directors in TDC NET, we have ensured continuity with members from the previous Board of Directors combined with new strong capacities from outside. Together, the new Board of Directors possesses both Danish and international competencies and experience in areas such as transformation and infrastructure, which constitutes a solid foundation for maintaining and further developing TDC NET's strong position as a provider of national digital infrastructure".

Michael Parton, Chairman of the Board of Nuuday states: "The new Board of Directors of Nuuday consists of both Danish and international profiles with extensive experience from a number of relevant industries, including digital platforms and consumer services. At the same time, there is a valuable mix of members from the previous board as well as new profiles from outside. Overall, the new Board of Directors forms a strong basis for Nuuday to maintain and further develop its leading market position in the future".

The full overview of the future boards can be seen below and at www.tdcnet.dkand www.nuuday.dk.

TDC NET A/S Board of Directors Nuuday A/S Board of Directors



Henrik Clausen, Chairman

Frank Hyldmar, Vice Chairman

Nathan Luckey

Martin Præstegaard

Geoffrey Shakespeare

Gabriela Styf Sjöman

Kurt Preben Nielsen (employee elected)

Ole Mølgaard Andersen (employee elected)

Svend Bank Andreasen (employee elected)



Michael Parton, Chairman

Sofia Arhall Bergendorff, Vice Chairman

Nathan Luckey

Martin Bradley

Peter Nyegaard

Søren Abildgaard

Tobias Tolstrup (employee elected)

Zanne Stensballe (employee elected)

As previously announced, TDC A/S will continue as a financial holding company without employees as from 1 January 2022 for the two operational companies (TDC NET and Nuuday). Consequently, TDC A/S will change its name to TDC Holding A/S as of today.

TDC NET provides the best mobile network and the fastest fixed-line connections, and shapes Denmark's digital future with the rollout of fibre-optic broadband and 5G.

Nuuday provides digital experiences and entertainment through a variety of providers such as YouSee, Telmore, Hiper and TDC Business.

