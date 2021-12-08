The European Council has approved a proposal to amend the EU rules on rates of value-added tax (VAT) to give member states more flexibility to set them. If adopted, solar panels for residential and 'public interest' applications would be included in the list of goods and services for which a maximum of 5% VAT could be levied.The European Council said yesterday it had reached an agreement on a proposal to update EU rules on rates of value-added tax (VAT) that, if adopted, may give a strong boost to the EU solar sector. "The new rules reflect member states' current needs and the EU's present ...

