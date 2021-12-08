On November 28, 2021 Beijing time, after 6 days of assessment, the 2021 China-Baltic States Wushu Online Competition came to an end, and the results of the competition were officially announced.

The competition received more than 3,000 entries from Wushu (Chinese Martial Arts) enthusiasts in China and 3 Baltic countries. The total votes exceeded 1.7 million, and the total number of visits to the official website exceeded 7 million. This competition covers a number of traditional Wushu including Changquan, Nanquan, and Taijiquan. In addition, traditional equipment events such as broadsword, sword, cudgel, and spear are also introduced. 6,080 different domestic and overseas awards were selected, including 3,039 judge's choice awards, 3,039 online popularity awards and 2 most popular entries awards.

The Latvian Wushu Federation sent a congratulatory message on the successful conclusion of this competition, saying that the 2021 China-Baltic States Wushu Online Competition has closely united Wushu enthusiasts from all over the world, and has also made important contributions to the further popularization and development of Wushu overseas. It plays a vital role in keeping all Wushu enthusiasts positive and optimistic in difficult times.

"China-Europe Wushu exchanges have a long history, and European Wushu federations are also an important international force in the promotion of Wushu. The China-Baltic Wushu Competition held on the cloud not only acted as a bridge among athletes from all over the world to showcase the results of home exercise during the epidemic, but also offered an excellent opportunity to practice the idea of 'Making Friends with Wushu' and enhance the friendship between Wushu enthusiasts and athletes from all over the world," said Mr. Zhang Zheng, Vice President of the Chinese Wushu Association.

The Chinese Wushu Association will also join hands with overseas Wushu federations in the future to organize more online Wushu promotion activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005414/en/

Contacts:

Ying Xiao

Chinese Wushu Association

yx@haiwainet.cn