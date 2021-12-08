A German-U.S. research group has proposed a new model to treat PV installations as permanent assets, with maintenance being performed at regular intervals. Through the new metric, it found it more convenient to operate a module with 0.5% annual degradation for 35 years, and a module with 0.2% degradation, for 50 years.A group of researchers from Germany's Forschungszentrum Jülich and U.S. thin-film solar module manufacturer First Solar has developed an economic model to operate a PV installation as a permanent asset with maintenance being performed at regular intervals. The model was presented ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...