Silicone In Car Care Products Market Size Worth $275.0 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

The market was valued at USD 216.97 million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028

The paint preservatives application segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The significant CAGR is attributed to the use of silicones as paint preservatives which extend the lifespan of the coatings used in automobiles and prevent the formation of bubbles on surfaces

The increasing consumer awareness regarding vehicle maintenance and repair and growing demand for DIY car care products is expected to drive the market

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 40.0% of the overall revenue in 2020. Silicone in car care products market in the region is expected to witness a growth of 3.6% to reach a revenue of USD 128.02 million by 2028

In March 2021, Turtle Wax, Inc. introduced announced graphene-based hybrid solutions ceramic paste in India. It is infused with silicon dioxide ceramic and graphene technology to provide water repellency, slickness, excellent gloss, heat dissipation, chemical resistance, and UV protection for maintaining the surface finish of the vehicle.

Silicone offers durable water-repellency, lubricant properties, and abrasion resistance, making them suitable for automotive leather care applications. Silicone coating applied to leather improves the malleability and feel of the leather, making it pleasant to the touch. Specialty artificial leather is also made of silicone rubbers that are very flexible, stretchable, and less likely to degrade over time. Silicone artificial leather is used to manufacture seats, and the dashboard gives a more durable look and is much more resistant to temperature variations, aging, and UV exposure.

Major players are collaborating with distributors to increase the market reach for silicone in car care products. For instance, in September 2020, BRB International BV appointed ANDICOR SPECIALTY CHEMICALS for distribution of silicone products for industrial and car care, personal care, coatings, and inks; home; elastomers, and sealants and adhesives markets for Canada.

Many companies manufacturing car care products are launching new silicone-based products to protect and provide shine to the car interior. For instance, in August 2021, Champion Lubricants launched interior detailer spray (Part #4527) to provide shine to vinyl and plastic surfaces and also protect the car interior.

Regional penetration is one of the main strategic initiatives many silicone-based car care product manufacturers undertake to establish their market position globally. For instance, in June 2020, Turtle Wax, Inc., a global car care product brand, announced its entry into the Indian market. The brand launched its complete range of appearance products for four-wheelers and two-wheelers for every surface, including tires, paintwork, plastic, wheels, and others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global silicone in car care products market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Silicone In Car Care Products Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Silicone



Specialty Silicones

Silicone In Car Care Products Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Paint Preservatives



Polishes



Spray Wax



Leather & Vinyl Care



Tire Care Products



Plastic Care



Others

Silicone In Car Care Products End-user Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

DIY



Professional/Commercial

Silicone In Car Care Products Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Silicone In Car Care Products Market

3M

CHT Group, Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Dow

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sonax GmbH

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Armor All

MA-FRA S.p.A.

LIQUI MOLY GmbH

