XVIVO Perfusion AB: In-line with XVIVO's Dedication to the US Market, Fredrik Dalborg is Appointed Managing Director North America

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 08, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)

To successfully execute on XVIVO's strategy, Fredrik Dalborg has been appointed Managing Director North America and will become a member of the XVIVO executive management team. North America is XVIVO's most important region where XVIVO anticipate strong growth over the next few years, and also to become market leader in all major organs. Fredrik will lead the full North America commercial team and be responsible for the overall US operations.

Fredrik Dalborg has considerable international medical technology experience after having worked more than 10 years for Terumo BCT - a US based global leader in blood component and cellular technologies.

In addition, he has served as CEO and Group President at ETAC AB - a world leading developer of ergonomic mobility aids and patient handling equipment - and Boule Diagnostics - a global diagnostics company that develops, manufactures, and markets instruments and consumable products for blood diagnostics.

Fredrik holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden, and has also served 4 years in the Royal Swedish Navy.

Based in Philadelphia, the US, he will commence his role December 15, 2021.

"The US is the world's largest transplant market and will keep that position for the coming years. Today we are market leaders in lungs and have the strategy in place for all major organs. I am certain that we will continue our successful journey in the US with Fredrik in a leadership role. He is a well-rounded business leader with a global mindset resulting from his exposure to multinational companies and a strong drive for results. I wish him all success in this exciting role" says Dag Andersson CEO XVIVO.

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

In-line with XVIVO's dedication to the US market, Fredrik Dalborg is appointed Managing Director North America

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676505/In-line-with-XVIVOs-Dedication-to-the-US-Market-Fredrik-Dalborg-is-Appointed-Managing-Director-North-America