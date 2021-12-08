JinkoSolar Signed a 360MW Module Supply Agreement Focusing On Tiger Neo with Tadiran Solar in Israel

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has signed a 360MW solar modules supply agreement with Tadiran Solar Ltd. - one of the major distributors in Israel commercial market, calls for the delivery of latest N-type TOPCon solar panels named Tiger Neo from 2022 through 2023. Jinkosolar's industry-leading N-type products will be incorporated into Tadiran Solar's advanced solar power systems for commercial, government, and new home residential customers in Israel.

"This agreement marks a milestone in Jinkosolar's growth strategy as we lead the technology upgrade to the next level in all aspects and we continue to build out our distributed-generation customer base," said Mrs. Anita Li, the General Manager of ACPC. "Tadiran Solar is a well-respected market leader in Israel and we are thrilled to be able to marry our high-efficiency solar panels with their innovative solar system designs and product offerings."

The contract covers JinkoSolar's latest series Tiger Neo N-type ultra-efficiency module series which will be widely marketed and distributed in Israel in 2022, to meet the needs of all application scenarios for different sectors. The optimized temperature coefficient will perfectly work for the local environment in Israel. With the distribution segment of JinkoSolar panels, Tadiran Solar Ltd aims to become one of Israel's leading companies in providing a complete and comprehensive solar solution, while also expanding their local market share to push the development of renewable energy in Israel.

According to Eliran Twitto, CEO of Tadiran Solar Ltd: "Thanks to high-quality modules manufactured by JinkoSolar, Tadiran solar has accomplished the 200MW orders in 2021, which is also a milestone for Tadiran solar as a significant achievement on their effort. As part of the company's strategic plan to expand its activity, Tadiran solar is grateful for JinkoSolar's trust and confidence in the successful distribution of JinkoSolar's products and solutions in the Israel market and is committed to the best quality after-sales service to customers. The 360MW distribution contract for 2022-2023 will boost future growth and will hopefully lead to more strategic cooperation.