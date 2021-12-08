Germany's Home Power Solutions has developed a hydrogen storage solution with a capacity of up to 15,000 kWh. The Picea system stores excess electricity from rooftop PV systems in the form of green hydrogen.From pv magazine Germany Home Power Solutions (HPS), a German residential hydrogen storage system manufacturer, has expanded its product range to include a new hydrogen storage solution for commercial properties and apartment buildings. Its new Förster solution features a control and energy management unit that can interconnect up to 10 of the company's hydrogen-based storage Picea systems. ...

