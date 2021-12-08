Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS Portfolio Honored for Helping CSPs Deliver Innovative Services, Optimize Return on Investment and Increase Revenue Opportunities

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received analyst firm Frost Sullivan's 2021 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Award for its unique and innovative products and solutions that help CSPs reduce complexity, innovate faster and significantly reduce deployment and operational costs.

According to Frost Sullivan, the Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS portfolio delivers innovation to the market through a number of methods, including providing cloud-native solutions that allow CSPs to boost revenue, create more robust B2B2X partner ecosystems and simplify the journey to deploying and monetizing 5G services.

"Netcracker takes a practical approach to address unmet needs, and this is helping customers deliver cutting-edge innovative solutions quickly and with better long-tail monetization in challenging markets," said Mei Lee Quah, Associate Director, ICT Practice at Frost Sullivan. "Netcracker has confidence in the products it has built. It leverages its deep market knowledge and technology innovation leadership to meet customers' needs and expectations."

"This award from Frost Sullivan is a distinguished honor for us," said Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. "The endorsement from a leading analyst company affirms our hard work with operators around the world as we help them in completing digital transformation projects to maximize value from their 5G investments and create the best experience for their customers."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005134/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com