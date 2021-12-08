Voyager Metals Inc.: Voyager Metals Provides Update for Its Mont Sorcier Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 08, 2021 / Voyager Metals Inc (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE) is pleased to announce that its has entered into an agreement to acquire 24 additional claims (the "Claims") in the Chibougamau area that are located adjacent to its claims containing the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project (the "Agreement").

The terms of the Agreement provide for a purchase price of $250,000, plus 500,000 common shares of the Company to be paid to the vendor at closing, at which time the Claims will be transferred to the Company. From years 5 to 10 the Company is required to pay an additional $200,000 per year for a total of $1,000,000 in deferred consideration. The vendor would be granted a 3% net smelter royalty applicable only to the Claims subject to the Agreement, subject to the option of the Company to buy back 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000. In the event that no project has commenced development at Mont Sorcier, the Claims would revert back to the vendor at the end of ten years.

The transaction is expected to close upon receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Voyager Metals Inc.

Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. As reported in the compliant NI 43-101 Technical Report - Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mont Sorcier Project, Province of Quebec, Canada completed by CSA Global and dated June 25, 2021, the South Zone contains 113.5 Mt Indicated mineral resources at 30.9% Magnetite and 144 Mt Inferred resources at 24.9% Magnetite and the North Zone has 809.1 Mt inferred mineral resources at 34.2% Magnetite

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VOYAGER METALS INC.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO

Tel: 416-819-8558

info@voyagermetals.com

www.voyagermetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Voyager Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676422/Voyager-Metals-Provides-Update-for-Its-Mont-Sorcier-Project