Supervisory Board extends Frank Appel's contract until the Annual General Meeting in 2023

Post Parcel Germany CEO, Tobias Meyer, will take over responsibility for the Corporate Function Global Business Services from July 2022 and become DPDHL Group CEO in May 2023.

Nikola Hagleitner, currently Chief Sales Officer at Post Parcel Germany, will take over as CEO Post Parcel Germany on July 1, 2022 and become a member of the Management Board

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Nikolaus von Bomhard: "Frank Appel's performance during his more than 13 years at the top of DPDHL Group has been outstanding. With Tobias Meyer following, we have a recognized expert of the company taking over."

Deutsche Post DHL Group has initiated the leadership transition at the top of the company. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG has extended Frank Appel's contract as DPDHL Group CEO until May 4, 2023. His previous contract runs until October 31, 2022. Appel will continue to serve as DPDHL Group CEO until the Annual General Meeting in 2023. Thereafter, Tobias Meyer, will take over as DPDHL Group CEO. Meyer joined the company in 2013 and has held a wide variety of positions including Head of Corporate Development, Chief Operations Officer at DHL Global Forwarding, and Head of Operations and IT at Post Parcel Germany. He has been CEO of Post Parcel Germany and a member of the DPDHL Management Board since March 2019.

"In Tobias Meyer we have a recognized expert of the company taking over as DPDHL Group CEO. He is the ideal choice to continue the very successful path the company has charted. With Strategy 2025, the Management Board successfully executes along the major megatrends of Digitalization, Sustainability, Globalization, and eCommerce", says Dr. Nikolaus von Bomhard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG.

Von Bomhard adds: "We thank Frank Appel for his support to assure this seamless transition. Frank Appel's performance during his more than 13 years at the top of DPDHL Group has been outstanding. He made the company into a leading global logistics powerhouse that connects people and markets, thereby enabling global trade. Under Appel's leadership, the company has posted one record after the next. Deutsche Post DHL Group has much to thank him for."

Frank Appel: "After careful consideration, I have decided not to remain for another full term in office. I do this totally convinced that Deutsche Post DHL Group is led by an exceptional management team and supported by highly engaged employees. In Tobias Meyer, we have a top class manager and great colleague to follow as the next DPDHL Group CEO. Under his leadership, Post Parcel Germany successfully managed the turnaround. I couldn't have hoped for a better successor."

As part of a smooth transition, Tobias Meyer will take over the Corporate Function Global Business Services from Frank Appel in July 2022, and hand over his role as CEO Post Parcel Germany to Nikola Hagleitner, currently Chief Sales Officer at Post Parcel Germany. Hagleitner has been with the company since 2005 and has worked in three of the five divisions at Deutsche Post DHL Group. With experience across operations, sales and business development, Nikola brings a wealth of expertise to her new position.

In addition, the Supervisory Board has also extended the contract with Oscar de Bok, CEO DHL Supply Chain, for another five years to September 30, 2027.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is the world's leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees and investors worldwide. The Group contributes to the world through responsible business practice, corporate citizenship and environmental activities. By the year 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero emissions logistics.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is home to two strong brands: Deutsche Post is Europe's leading postal service. DHL offers a comprehensive range of international express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 570,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion Euros in 2020.

