08.12.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tobii Dynavox AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (242/21)

On request of Tobii Dynavox AB, company registration number 556914-7563, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from December 9, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 104,851,201 common shares.

Short Name:                  TDVOX          
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of common shares to be listed: 104,851,201       
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                   SE0017105620      
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:                 242376         
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                   CCP Cleared       
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                    Mid cap         
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                STO Equities CCP/182  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:                MiFID II tick size table
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                      XSTO          
-----------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   10 Technology 
----------------------------------
Supersector code: 1010 Technology
----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
