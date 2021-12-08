Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tobii Dynavox AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (242/21)

On request of Tobii Dynavox AB, company registration number 556914-7563, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 9, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 104,851,201 common shares. Short Name: TDVOX ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of common shares to be listed: 104,851,201 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017105620 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 242376 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB