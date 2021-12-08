Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Philip McHugh has purchased approximately 290,000 shares of Paysafe's common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $1.0 million. The shares were purchased on the open market on December 3rd, 2021.

Additionally, the Company announced that other executive officers and independent Board members of Paysafe have purchased approximately 447,000 shares of Paysafe's common stock totaling approximately $1.8 million. The shares were purchased on the open market between November 12th and December 3rd, 2021.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020 and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

