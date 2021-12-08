Auddia Inc. Announces Partnership Between Vodacast and Bleav Podcasting Network

Partnership will begin with six Bleav podcasts building digital feed content for episodes only in the Vodacast mobile application.

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced a new partnership with Bleav Podcast Networks, the #1 network for professionals with over 400 podcasts. Bleav will select six podcasts within the initial phase of the partnership, and create digital feed content for each new episode. In addition to content creation, podcast hosts will promote the Vodacast app and the supplementary content through native mentions during episodes.

"We're excited to take advantage of Vodacast's unique technology," said Bron Heussenstamm, CEO and Founder of Bleav Podcasting Network. "We are confident our fans will get an even richer experience engaging with the digital feeds we create."

Auddia CEO Michael Lawless added, "As we reported in November, 90% of users have been interacting with our digital feed content, which directly contributed to the 230% increase in mobile app downloads quarter-over-quarter. Adding partners like the Bleav Podcasting Network are integral to bringing deeper, more substantive content to existing and new users."

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

About Bleav Podcast Network

The Bleav Podcast Network, (pronounced believe) the #1 network for professionals, specializes in topic-based podcasts. Bleav has over 500 Podcasts with a focus on uniquely providing fanbases with professional athletes and experts as hosts. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with topic experts in multiple categories such as sports, business, health, pop culture, music, and more. Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on Vodacast, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and all leading directories. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please visit @Bleavpodcasts or www.Bleav.com DoYouBleav!?

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 823-8656

www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Auddia Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676489/Auddia-Inc-Announces-Partnership-Between-Vodacast-and-Bleav-Podcasting-Network