Snipp Interactive Inc.: Top 5 US Technology Company in the Fortune 50 Approves Snipp Interactive as a Global Supplier and Issues First Orders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that upon successfully completing a detailed vendor qualification process, it has been approved as a global supplier to an American multinational technology corporation (the "Client"), which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are a line of computer operating systems, business productivity software and internet browsers. It also produces a range of category defining hardware products. Upon being approved as a global supplier, the Company has received its first order for a North American program launching in January and is currently finalizing plans with the Client for programs across 15-countries in the coming year across the European Union and Latin America. Programs incorporate various elements of the Companies SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform such as SnippCHECK, the Platforms' Receipt Processing Module and SnippWIN, the Platforms gaming module.

"We are extremely excited and proud to have been selected as a supplier to this marquee brand that has defined the world of technology. This win represents every element of our strategic plan - entering new industries, in new markets globally for the world's largest companies," said Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp. "As we enter the final month of the fourth quarter, our teams are working hard to exploit the increasing interest we are seeing not only from the typical industry segments we have historically sold into in our core US market, but also large multinationals in these traditional industries based in Europe and as far as Japan. More interestingly this quarter has also attracted to Snipp a slew of fast-moving companies in rapidly evolving and new industries such as Sports Betting and iGaming and Fintech. We look forward to sharing developments in these newer industries alongside our continually increasing sales in our traditional markets as we drive our fourth quarter growth to a profitable close."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676496/Top-5-US-Technology-Company-in-the-Fortune-50-Approves-Snipp-Interactive-as-a-Global-Supplier-and-Issues-First-Orders