Howden and Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as they move forward in collaboration for advanced hydrogen solutions, incorporating Howden gas compression systems into Chart hydrogen offerings.

Howden is a leading global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products, technologies and services across a diverse range of industries, while Chart is a leading global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment, servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets.

This relationship will result in more cost-effective standardised solutions within an integrated and optimised service offering. This will provide customers with tailored global aftermarket support and will leverage both companies' manufacturing capabilities to be close to the regional hydrogen projects that are anticipated to move quickly to commercialization this decade.

Ross Shuster, CEO of Howden comments: "We are confident that this collaboration with Chart will bring significant benefits to customers, while also more broadly benefitting the rapidly developing renewable hydrogen industry. We view this collaboration as one means to bring cost-effective, standardized solutions to the market in order to help reduce the time required to develop new projects and to lower costs associated with renewable hydrogen. This cooperation with Chart is a natural one given our common focus on customers, technology and innovation, and our passion for enabling the global clean energy transition."

Commenting on the partnership, Jill Evanko, CEO of Chart Industries stated, "We are pleased to partner with Howden, a market leader in numerous areas, including gas compression, and a partner that we have worked with for many years. The combination of our offerings are highly complementary which reduces lead-time and unnecessary costs for our customers as hydrogen projects require speed to market and cost competitiveness."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005507/en/

Contacts:

Devan LaBrash

Devan.labrash@pagodapr.com

+44 (0) 7741 614756