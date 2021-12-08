Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs Five Table Deal with Three Rivers Casino Resort in Oregon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3). Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Three Rivers Casino Resort, located in Florence, Oregon, to install five Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"). The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are very excited to be working with Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence, a very well-regarded casino on a beautiful property with a well-respected management team. Along with the many other attractions offered at Three Rivers, both local and visiting patrons will now be able to enjoy a fun and entertaining Jackpot Blitz ETG poker experience."

Mr. Kalpakian continues "While this is the largest one-time order from a land-based casino we have received to date, we believe this type of order is indicative of even bigger things to come based on our sales pipeline and negotiations with other casinos and card rooms throughout the USA and elsewhere. Oregon represents yet another new territory as we continue our expansion into land-based casinos."

Three Rivers Casino's Director of Gaming, Rick Ray, comments "Offering a large variety of gaming products, including Poker in a dedicated poker room, is what make Three Rivers Casino Resort a resort, not just a casino. The addition of Jackpot Blitz, with its creative design and user-friendly interface will allow us to take our poker product to the next level. I've introduced many of our current poker players to Jackpot Blitz and they are very excited that we're bringing it to our floor."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

